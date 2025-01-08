Leicester’s Choudhury and Southampton’s Brereton Diaz set to drop to the Championship

Leicester’s Hamza Choudhury and Southampton’s Ben Brereton Diaz are dropping down a division.

The Premier League duo are set to sign for Sheffield United in the January window.

Per The Mirror, a verbal deal is present between the Saints and the Blades for Diaz, who joined the Premier League side in the summer.

Choudhury is one who may have expected to stay at Leicester until the end of the term.

However, he is not a part of new boss Ruud van Nistelrooy’s plans, hence the exit.

Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United are also pursuing Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton.