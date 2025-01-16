Sheffield Wednesday chairman Chansiri hits back at Southampton after recalling Charles

Southampton have recalled midfielder Shea Charles from his loan at Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday - and chairman Dejphon Chansiri is not happy with the decision.

The 21-year-old has made 24 appearances for the Owls under manager Danny Rohl this season, scoring once and assisting four times. The deadline to recall him was midnight on Wednesday, and the Saints made a very late call to bring him back to the club.

Charles is not seen as Premier League quality by Chansiri who revealed his confusion and frustration with the decision that will damage his club heading into the second half of the season.

“Of course we like him, but what can we do? It is out of our control," Chansiri said, as reported by The Star.

"In my opinion, he is not ready for the Premier League. Southampton in this situation he cannot help, Southampton need a better player than this.

"Let’s see. If they do that, maybe we do something. Let’s see. Someone damage us then we can damage them as well, let’s see.”

The Daily Echo reported that Wednesday could negotiate a new deal but a fee would have to be included to pry him away from manager Ivan Juric, who clearly has plans for the young midfielder.