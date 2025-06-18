Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool airport takes shot at Real Madrid’s Alexander-Arnold
Real Madrid planning major sale to clear way for Mastantuono
Man United and Napoli chase Nottingham Forest star
LaLiga president Tebas: My goal is to ensure there are no more Club World Cups!

Sheffield United to sack Wilder and bring in former Hull City boss Selles

Zack Oaten
Sheffield United to sack Wilder and bring in former Hull City boss Selles
Sheffield United to sack Wilder and bring in former Hull City boss SellesSean Ryan / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Former Hull City manager Ruben Selles is set to become the new Sheffield United manager ahead of the new season.

United are expected to confirm the departure of manager Chris Wilder on Wednesday after they failed to secure promotion back to the Premier League last season. The Blades lost the playoff final 2-1 against Sunderland which confirmed Championship football for next season which the board clearly see as not good enough. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Telegraph and BBC have reported that Sheffield United have now decided to sack Wilder despite much of the fanbase appeared in favour of retaining the 57‑year‑old manager who has led his side to the English top flight before. Wilder is reported to be "bitterly disappointed" by the decision which will see him replaced by Selles

Selles’ appointment looks to be complete and the board have looked over the fact that he had been sacked by the Tigers after managing to keep the club in the Championship last season on goal difference. Wilder initially took over at Bramall Lane in May 2016 and guided them to the League One title in his first season in charge and now after two spells in charge he will depart once again and make way for Selles who could bring a whole new look to the Championship contenders. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueEriksen ChristianDias RubenSheffield UtdHull CitySunderlandChampionship
Related Articles
Ex-Wolves boss O'Neil discussed inside Sheffield Utd
Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson set for shock return to Sunderland
Sunderland's Bellingham to talk with Borussia Dortmund and Frankfurt in the coming weeks