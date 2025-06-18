Sheffield United to sack Wilder and bring in former Hull City boss Selles

Former Hull City manager Ruben Selles is set to become the new Sheffield United manager ahead of the new season.

United are expected to confirm the departure of manager Chris Wilder on Wednesday after they failed to secure promotion back to the Premier League last season. The Blades lost the playoff final 2-1 against Sunderland which confirmed Championship football for next season which the board clearly see as not good enough.

The Telegraph and BBC have reported that Sheffield United have now decided to sack Wilder despite much of the fanbase appeared in favour of retaining the 57‑year‑old manager who has led his side to the English top flight before. Wilder is reported to be "bitterly disappointed" by the decision which will see him replaced by Selles.

Selles’ appointment looks to be complete and the board have looked over the fact that he had been sacked by the Tigers after managing to keep the club in the Championship last season on goal difference. Wilder initially took over at Bramall Lane in May 2016 and guided them to the League One title in his first season in charge and now after two spells in charge he will depart once again and make way for Selles who could bring a whole new look to the Championship contenders.