Sunderland's Bellingham to talk with Borussia Dortmund and Frankfurt in the coming weeks

Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham has travelled to Germany as he prepares to begin talks with Bundesliga sides Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund.

As reported by Sky Sports' Florian Plettemberg, the midfielder is set for talks Frankfurt in the coming days despite Sunderland’s promotion back to the Premier League after defeating Sheffield United in the play-offs.

“EXCL | Jobe #Bellingham will be visiting Eintracht Frankfurt today to get to know the club and hold talks. It is NOT a medical. #SGE

“Borussia Dortmund are also very keen on signing him. RB Leipzig remain interested as well.

“No agreements have been reached with any club yet. Open race.”

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also keen on signing the 19 year old who could follow in the footsteps of his brother Jude Bellingham who forged his career at Dortmund after leaving Birmingham City at 17 years old. Sky Sports had earlier reported that Bellingham would prefer to move to a club that will be in the Champions League in the 2025-26 season which all three sides have achieved this season.

The 19-year-old appeared in 43 matches for Sunderland across all competitions and despite being just a teenager has become a leader at the Black Cats who will not want to lose him as they tried to build a squad fit for the Premier League. Jobe could follow his brother to Germany and help push his career or stay with Sunderland and help them survive relegation next season, either way the future is bright for the teenager who is one Europe’s next big talents.