Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson set for shock return to Sunderland

Former Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson is set to return to the Premier League this summer after Sunderland were promoted to the top division.

The England international who will feature against Senegal and Andorra in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers was watching from the stands as the Black Cats beat Sheffield United in Saturday's Championship play-off final. Henderson left Sunderland back in 2011 and despite his age the Sunderland hierarchy believes he could bring a lot to the newly promoted side.

Henderson amassed 79 senior appearances for his boyhood club as a youngster before departing for Anfield where he went on to win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, two League Cups, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup. He spent just six months with Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq in 2023 before moving to Ajax where he helped the side back into the Champions League.

Henderson also has interest from around Europe this summer with the likes of Serie A side Como and Scottish giants Rangers also interested in the 35 year old who many still believe can lead a side due to his work rate and experience. Former Sunderland striker and chairman Niall Quinn spoke on talkSPORT about how he believes Sunderland would be the perfect end for the midfielder.

"I had it from the day Jordan left and Liverpool paid us £20M back in the day that there was a big wide door open for him any time he wanted to come back.

"It's not my business to do anything but just comment on that. But wouldn't it be something else?

"I think he's been a credit to the game, his hard work and his team play. He's a real sort of driver.

"He went up to Liverpool, that first year was really tough and a year later, Jordan turned it all around and he was a huge influence.

"To see him lift that Champions League trophy, I think made everybody in Sunderland very proud."