Ex-Wolves boss O'Neil discussed inside Sheffield Utd

Former Wolves manager Gary O'Neil is on the radar of Sheffield United.

With the Blades missing promotion from the Championship, manager Chris Wilder's position is in doubt.

The Sun says O'Neil counts on admirers inside the Blades board room. He hasn't been in work since his dismissal in December.

It's suggested Wilder may walk over disagreements regarding transfer policy with the club's new American owners.

The Americans want to use software to bring in new players, while Wilder has a list of targets built from his experience in the game.

O'Neil, 42, feels ready to return to management six months after leaving Wolves.