Sheffield United teenager a major target for Liverpool as he continues to impress

Sheffield United’s teenage striker Ryan One is emerging as a Liverpool target.

The 18-year-old Scot has already been impressive for the Blades’ first team this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

He netted his first goal for the senior team in November against Bristol City.

Per The Sun, Merseyside scouts have been impressed with his 10 appearances for Chris Wilder’s team this term.

The son of ex-Scottish striker Armand One, young Ryan has also impressed at international level.

He is already a Scotland under-21 squad member, playing against Belgium and Kazakhstan recently.