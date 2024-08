Sheffield duo, Luton keen on Brighton signing Yalcouye

Brighton are ready to send Malick Yalcouye away on-loan this season.

The young attacker arrived this summer from IFK Gothenburg.

The Daily Express' Charlie Parker-Turner is reporting: "Understand Malick Yalcouye is set be sent out on loan by #BHAFC.

"Midfielder has impressed in pre-season but a decision has been made for him to spend the upcoming campaign elsewhere.

"Luton Town, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are all interested."