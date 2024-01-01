Tribal Football
REVEALED: Permanent option explained for Chelsea loanee Sancho
REVEALED: Juventus exploring "sensational" Osimhen Serie A return
Bravo willing to end retirement to make Barcelona return
Sarkozy unimpressed by Mbappe leaving PSG for Real Madrid

Shearer worried management rift now influencing Newcastle on pitch
Newcastle United went down to their first Premier League defeat of the season.

The Magpies were beaten by Fulham on Saturday to expose cracks in manager Eddie Howe’s system.

Club legend Alan Shearer had his say about the situation and how their season will unfold.

“What’s going on off the pitch (is an issue),” Shearer said on The Rest is Football podcast, stating the team did not look fully fit.

“We’ve said it before about the sporting director (Paul Mitchell) and Eddie.

"Unless that gets sorted out somehow, it will affect performances on the pitch... It always does.

“Whatever happens off the pitch in terms of the boardroom or whatever, it eventually comes down and that needs to be sorted out.”

