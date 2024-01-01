Howe makes clear Mitchell split claims at Newcastle

Howe refused to say if his battle with Paul Mitchell has been resolved

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has refused to say if his feud with Paul Mitchell has been resolved.

Howe is not getting along with the club’s recent hired sporting director, who made disparaging comments about their previous transfer business.

Howe, who also lost allies in the club’s ownership structure this summer, admitted he has not spoken to Mitchell since September 4th.

“I think the club is unified, I don't see any issues,” he said.

“It depends where you're talking about that unification, but the unification between me, the players, the supporters and the board is really strong.”

“I'm not going to go there,” he added.

“I'm not going into it every week in terms of our contact. But collaboration, as I said last week, is what we're looking to do to take the club forward.'

He added: “Just so people know, I've had conversations with senior members of the board this week. So I'm in regular communication with them, trying to collaborate and work together for the benefit of the club. That's always in my heart and that will always be while I'm manager of the club.”