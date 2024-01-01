Anderson says Howe didn't want him to leave Newcastle this summer

Newcastle United departed star Elliot Anderson has confirmed that he was wanted at the club.

Anderson left the Magpies for Nottingham Forest in the summer in a move that was a “win-win” for all involved.

However, Anderson has revealed that manager Eddie Howe wanted him to stay.

"I spoke to Eddie Howe," the England under-21 international told reporters.

"We both wanted me to stay but it is sort of... it's football now.

"It was tough to make that move from your boyhood club. Ultimately it was the club's decision and it is exciting times for me personally. It is a win-win for both of us.

"It is always a little bit harder being seen as an academy graduate. Since I came to Forest I am carrying a bit more responsibility and I quite like that."