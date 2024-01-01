Newcastle hero Ferdinand explains the Mitchell and Howe situation

Newcastle United hero Les Ferdinand has offered the fans some clarity about the situation behind the scenes at the club.

Much has been made about the relationship between sporting director Paul Mitchell and head coach Eddie Howe.

Advertisement Advertisement

While Howe is a fan favorite after securing top four two years ago, he is said to be on thinner ice at the club this term.

Ferdinand, speaking on Sky Sports, said: "I think they do (be careful about Howe’s feelings regarding comments Mitchell made about the club’s previously poor transfer business).

“They don't want to upset the apple cart. They have brought a new sporting director in. They have probably given him a job description on what they want him to do in terms why they brought him into the football club.

"I know Paul Mitchell, I have spoken to him on many occasions and I know his way of being a sporting director is by getting value for the football club. I know in the past when Newcastle were down in the lower echelons of the Premier League they needed to bring players in with experience to get then out of that problem. They have done that now.

"Now what they need is value because if you don't do that and bring players in with value you are going to end up selling your best players. To meet PSR rules and FFP you are going to have to sell some of your best players. That's not what you want to do, so you have to bring in players that will add value to your football club."