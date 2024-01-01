Shearer: No more excuses for Man Utd forward Rashford

Former England captain Alan Shearer says Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford must be smarter in games.

Rashford had a goal in defeat at Brighton yesterday ruled out for offside.

Shearer said when calling the game: "Ruud van Nistelrooy's been brought into there and he's going to have to work his magic somehow.

"I know they have got (Rasmus) Hojlund out injured but when he comes in he's going to have to improve that because, on today's evidence and in the game against Fulham, it's not been anywhere near good enough.

"...he's (Rashford) not a youngster anymore. He has to understand the position and look across the pitch when you can see the whole of it, you shouldn't be offside then."