Man Utd pair Rashford, Malacia in nasty car crash with hospital visit needed
Tyrell Malacia was taken to hospital after Marcus Rashford's Range Rover was involved in a car crash this month.

The Sun says Malacia and Rashford were passengers as the latter's car was hit by a suspected drunk driver.

The vehicle collided with a black Mercedes on July 16 in Wilmslow, Cheshire. 

Rashford was in the backseat, with his Range Rover driven by a friend while Malacia was sat in the front passenger seat.

The United fullback was taken to hospital for medical checks in the aftermath. Both the driver and Malacia were given the all-clear by doctors.

A 55-year-old woman, reportedly behind the wheel of the Mercedes, was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

