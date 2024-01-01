Shearer: Newcastle fans will go mad if Isak sold

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer believes Alexander Isak will stay at the club.

The Swedish striker is being linked with a move to a club in the Champions League.

However, the 25-goal forward is one who Magpies legend Shearer believes can achieve all his professional aims with Newcastle.

Speaking to Betfair, Shearer said: “I’m not that worried. I don’t think he’ll leave. I don’t think it can happen.

“Newcastle supporters would go mad if it happened. What he’s brought to Newcastle and how good a player he is, I’m not sure Chelsea could afford him either.

“I’ve seen the reports and I don’t think there’s anything in that at all. I’d be amazed, angry and disappointed if he left Newcastle.”