Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Shearer: Newcastle fans will go mad if Isak sold

Shearer: Newcastle fans will go mad if Isak sold
Shearer: Newcastle fans will go mad if Isak sold
Shearer: Newcastle fans will go mad if Isak soldAction Plus
Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer believes Alexander Isak will stay at the club.

The Swedish striker is being linked with a move to a club in the Champions League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, the 25-goal forward is one who Magpies legend Shearer believes can achieve all his professional aims with Newcastle.

Speaking to Betfair, Shearer said: “I’m not that worried. I don’t think he’ll leave. I don’t think it can happen. 

“Newcastle supporters would go mad if it happened. What he’s brought to Newcastle and how good a player he is, I’m not sure Chelsea could afford him either. 

“I’ve seen the reports and I don’t think there’s anything in that at all. I’d be amazed, angry and disappointed if he left Newcastle.”

Mentions
Shearer AlanIsak AlexanderNewcastle UtdChelseaPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea make Jackson swap offer for Newcastle star
Real Sociedad counting on windfall if Newcastle sell Isak
Newcastle inform Chelsea asking price for Isak