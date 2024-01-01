Tribal Football
Shearer: Hojlund will benefit working with Van Nistelrooy at Man Utd
Former England captain Alan Shearer says Rasmus Hojlund will benefit from Ruud van Nistelrooy's appointment at Manchester United.

The former United striker is joining the backroom staff and Shearer told Betfair: "That can only enhance and help Hojlund because Ruud van Nistelrooy has been there, he’s worn the shirt at Old Trafford.

"Hojlund working with him on the training ground is only going to improve him.

"In really difficult circumstances for Hojlund last season, I think there’s definitely something to work with there.

"It was around 16 goals he got in the end which is a decent return for how tough it had been for him and a lot of his teammates for most of the season."

