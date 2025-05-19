Shearer: Grealish - you're time is up at Man City

Former England captain Alan Shearer believes Jack Grealish needs to leave Manchester City.

Grealish was dropped by manager Pep Guardiola for Saturday's FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace.

Shearer, speaking on the latest Rest is Football Podcast, declared: "Did it surprise me yesterday (that City lost)?

"No, because that's what they've been like all season. They didn't deserve to win it, they didn't do enough to win it.

"You mentioned Jack Grealish. His time is up at Man City, he has to leave.

"For him (Pep Guardiola, manager) to bring a debutant on, a young boy (Claudio Echeverri) and (Ilkay) Gundogan on when they're desperate for a goal rather than Jack Grealish... his time is up, he's done at Man City, he has to leave.

"For whatever reason, Pep's done with him, he doesn't like him, his time is up it really is."