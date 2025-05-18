Man City icon De Bruyne discusses transfer plans; open to Prem stay

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Departing Manchester City great Kevin de Bruyne has confirmed he's in talks with interested clubs.

The Belgium international, 33, is leaving City as his contract expires at the end of June.

After Saturday's FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace, De Bruyne told Sky Sports: "I want to play good football, whatever the decision will be...

"I know you're trying to guess where I'm going to go, but I will make my decision, and you guys will know when I know.

"I don't know (whether I'll stay in the Premier League), it depends on what comes. Like I said to my Belgium colleagues, I have a family.

"I have young kids I have to take care of, it's a decision that has to suit all of us, not just me.

"When I'm 20 years old and all by myself, I can make a decision, that is very easy. But now it's a bit more complex."

De Bruyne added, "Of course. (You can expect to hear a decision) whenever I'm ready to make one. As long as I don't know, I can't tell you anything."

Asked about staying in the Premier League, he also said: "Maybe..."

Mentions
Premier LeagueDe Bruyne KevinManchester CityFootball Transfers
