Shearer claims the FA did not contact Newcastle boss Howe regarding England job

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has claimed that England did not approach Eddie Howe for their manager’s job. 

The Three Lions have taken the shocking step of hiring a German as their new national team coach. 

Thomas Tuchel has signed an 18-month contract and will be their manager for the 2026 World Cup. 

“It’s happened so quickly, hasn’t it? (Lineker) said that perhaps there was a reason why Lee Carsley was ruling himself out because practically that’s what he did,” Shearer said on the Rest is Football podcast.  

“Maybe you were right in that he knew something we all didn’t know. 

“I really hope they’ve spoken to English managers. I’m told they didn’t speak to Eddie Howe, or they didn’t sound him out at all, I’m reliably told, which is a big surprise for me considering he would be the outstanding English candidate.” 

