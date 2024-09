Shearer blasts Newcastle owners: Failed Eddie

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has slammed the club's Saudi owners.

Shearer was left unimpressed by Newcastle's modest summer market.

He posted to social media: “They haven’t helped Eddie at all.

"Failed him.”

When the market shut on Friday, Newcastle had welcomed Lewis Hall, Odysseas Vlachodimos, William Osula, Lloyd Kelly and John Ruddy this summer.