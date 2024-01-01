Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: MK Dons close signing of Newcastle midfielder White

MK Dons have closed the signing of Newcastle midfielder Joe White.

White moves to the Dons on-loan for the season.

Dons manager and Newcastle hero Mike Williamson told the club's website: "Joe is a technically gifted player who can operate in-between the lines.

"He's a creative footballer who will naturally influence games with his ability. We're extremely grateful to Newcastle United for trusting us with one of their most exciting talents this season.

"I'm really looking forward to working with him!"

Premier LeagueWhite JoeMilton Keynes DonsNewcastle UtdLeague TwoFootball Transfers
