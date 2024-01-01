Chelsea offer Disasi to Newcastle

Chelsea have offered Axel Disasi to Newcastle United.

With the Toon in the market for a centre-half before tonight's deadline, Disasi has been made available to the Magpies.

Transfer journalist Dean Jones told Givemesport: "Newcastle were given the opportunity to sign Disasi, with Eddie Howe being clear that he does not want him."

Chelsea told Newcastle they could sign Disasi for £38.5m.

However, Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi is the only centre-back that Howe wants in before the transfer window closes.