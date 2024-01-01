Tribal Football
Shaw: Man Utd players happy Ten Hag staying
England defender Luke Shaw admits there is a positive atmosphere around Manchester United at the moment.

Shaw was not present on the field when United won the FA Cup towards the end of last season.

Having not played for the club since February, he has gained fitness and is playing at Euro 2024 with England.

Shaw spoke about the mood at United after coach Erik ten Hag signed a new contract.

He told reporters: “Everyone is very pleased with him staying. I spoke to him a couple of times recently - it wasn't really a surprise, he was always going to sign.

“Everyone is very pleased. Look at the last two years, he's had a trophy in each season. He's had a bit of success and there is definitely more to come.”

