England coach Southgate admits Shaw out of Slovakia clash

England coach Gareth Southgate admits Manchester United fullback Luke Shaw is out of their clash with Slovakia.

England meet Slovakia in the Euros round of 16 on Sunday.

"Luke Shaw is not available to start but everyone else is all good. We will have a chat with the medical staff to see whether he can play a part. We have to deliver it," Southgate said.

"We are in a different, mental state. Knockout football is jeopardy and on any given day an opponent can make it tough for you. It's about how far can we go?

"We are trying to achieve something exceptional. Tomorrow is a chance to show composure, the game will take us in different directions in different moments. We have thrived on those challenges in the past."