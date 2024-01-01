Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

England coach Southgate admits Shaw out of Slovakia clash

England coach Southgate admits Shaw out of Slovakia clash
England coach Southgate admits Shaw out of Slovakia clash
England coach Southgate admits Shaw out of Slovakia clashAction Plus
England coach Gareth Southgate admits Manchester United fullback Luke Shaw is out of their clash with Slovakia.

England meet Slovakia in the Euros round of 16 on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Luke Shaw is not available to start but everyone else is all good. We will have a chat with the medical staff to see whether he can play a part. We have to deliver it," Southgate said.

 

"We are in a different, mental state. Knockout football is jeopardy and on any given day an opponent can make it tough for you. It's about how far can we go?

"We are trying to achieve something exceptional. Tomorrow is a chance to show composure, the game will take us in different directions in different moments. We have thrived on those challenges in the past."

Mentions
EuroShaw LukeManchester UnitedPremier League
Related Articles
Man Utd fullback Shaw declares himself fit for Slovakia
Man Utd fullback Shaw joins England training
Man Utd fullback Shaw missing (again) from England training