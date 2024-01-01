Pickford delivers positive news on Man Utd fullback Shaw

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has given an update on his teammate Luke Shaw.

The shot stopper was asked if their left-back would be fit for the quarter final stage.

Manchester United star Shaw has been working his way to full fitness at Euro 2024, but has not yet played.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Everton keeper Pickford said: "He was ready to come on last night. But I'm not the manager.

“He's ready, Luke says he's ready. There will have to be changes with Marc Guehi suspended but that's what a 26-man squad is all about.

“Everyone's got to be ready and everyone is ready to play."