Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Pickford delivers positive news on Man Utd fullback Shaw

Pickford delivers positive news on Man Utd fullback Shaw
Pickford delivers positive news on Man Utd fullback Shaw
Pickford delivers positive news on Man Utd fullback ShawAction Plus
England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has given an update on his teammate Luke Shaw.

The shot stopper was asked if their left-back would be fit for the quarter final stage.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Manchester United star Shaw has been working his way to full fitness at Euro 2024, but has not yet played.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Everton keeper Pickford said: "He was ready to come on last night. But I'm not the manager. 

“He's ready, Luke says he's ready. There will have to be changes with Marc Guehi suspended but that's what a 26-man squad is all about. 

“Everyone's got to be ready and everyone is ready to play."

Mentions
EuroShaw LukePickford JordanManchester UnitedEvertonPremier League
Related Articles
England coach Southgate admits Shaw out of Slovakia clash
Man Utd fullback Shaw declares himself fit for Slovakia
Man Utd fullback Shaw joins England training