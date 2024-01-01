Man Utd eager to take Reguilon back on loan this summer

Manchester United are said to be eager to take Sergio Reguilon back on loan this summer

Sergio Reguilon could return to Manchester United this summer after impressing at Brentford.

The Tottenham left-back spent the first half of last term at the Red Devils, before going to Brentford.

He did not earn a permanent move as a result of those loan spells, which means he is on the market again.

Per AS in Spain, Reguilon wants to leave Spurs as he is desperate to play regularly.

However, he wants to stay in England and hopes that he can secure a move in the coming weeks.

United may see him as a valuable option as a backup, given the injury issues to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.