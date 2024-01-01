Shaquille O'Neal eyeing stake in West Ham

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is getting ready to invest into the Premier League.

The former Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat star wants to get into the sport.Per The Sun, the 7-foot-1 former centre is ready to purchase a stake in West Ham United.

The 52-year-old wanted to become a shareholder after watching a few of the club’s matches last term.

O’Neal would not be the first American athlete to get into the Premier League ownership game.

He would join the likes of former NFL stars Tom Brady and J.J. Watt and basketball legend LeBron James, who have stakes in Birmingham City, Burnley, and Liverpool respectively.