Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Shaquille O'Neal eyeing stake in West Ham

Shaquille O'Neal eyeing stake in West Ham
Shaquille O'Neal eyeing stake in West Ham
Shaquille O'Neal eyeing stake in West HamAction Plus
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is getting ready to invest into the Premier League.

The former Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat star wants to get into the sport.Per The Sun, the 7-foot-1 former centre is ready to purchase a stake in West Ham United.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 52-year-old wanted to become a shareholder after watching a few of the club’s matches last term.

O’Neal would not be the first American athlete to get into the Premier League ownership game.

He would join the likes of former NFL stars Tom Brady and J.J. Watt and basketball legend LeBron James, who have stakes in Birmingham City, Burnley, and Liverpool respectively.

Mentions
Premier LeagueWest Ham
Related Articles
West Ham signing Foderingham: Brilliant to be a Hammer
DONE DEAL: West Ham sign Sheffield Utd keeper Foderingham
Ipswich rival Palace for West Ham defender Johnson