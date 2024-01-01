Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: West Ham sign Sheffield Utd keeper Foderingham
West Ham United have secured the permanent signing of experienced goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

The shot stopper has put pen to paper on a two-year contract with the London-based team.

The club officially announced the 33-year-old as a free transfer signing, as his deal with Sheffield United expired.

Foderingham played 30 games for the Blades last season, but will likely be a backup for West Ham.

The keeper has won the Football League Golden Glove and Premier League Save of the Month in the past.

He joins Alphonse Areola and Łukasz Fabiański as new boss Julen Lopetegui’s goalkeepers.

