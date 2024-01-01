West Ham signing Foderingham: Brilliant to be a Hammer

West Ham United sealed a deal for goalkeeper Wes Foderingham on a free transfer.

The former Sheffield United star is well versed in handling the pressures of the Premier League.

He will now be one of the backup keepers for manager Julen Lopetegui next season.

Foderingham, who is now 33, said: “It feels brilliant to be a Hammer. As soon as I heard of the interest, it was something that I was keen to get sorted and get done and I’m just delighted to be here.

“I've been fortunate to play for teams with a real strong fanbase, a fanbase that's passionate about their club, and West Ham are no different. They're a fanbase that care deeply about their football club, it’s a family club as well, and I find it's always better to play for a team where you have those supporters cheering you on week in, week out.

“Especially in the last few years, the club has had some really good success in Europe and in the Premier League as well. I think the club has gone from strength to strength and I think I'm joining at a very, very good time as it's a positive time for the club.”