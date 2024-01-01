Sevilla push hard for Arsenal midfielder Sambi Lokonga

Tribal Football
Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga has interest in him from Spanish clubs.

The anchorman had a middling loan spell at Luton Town last season, as the minnows were relegated.

However, he did increase his stock somewhat and may be able to secure a permanent Arsenal exit.

Per The Standard, Sevilla are one of the teams serious about securing his services.

The La Liga club would likely prefer a loan deal with an option to buy him at the end of the season.

However, Arsenal are much more likely to push for a direct sale to recoup funds for their own transfer moves.

