Sevilla chief Orta chasing Arsenal midfielder Sambi Lokonga

Sevilla are chasing a deal for Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Last season, Sambi Lokonga was on loan with Luton Town, where he scored one goal and made three assists in 17 games in the Premier League.

Just over a month ago, Sambi Lokonga declared that the best thing for his career would be to leave Arsenal this summer.

The 24-year-old has two years left on his contract and Arsenal are ready to sell him.

Now El Correo de Andalucía says Sevilla are showing interest in the midfielder.

The LaLiga club are looking for replacements for loanees Boubakary Soumaré and Lucien Agoumé.

Sevilla sporting director Víctor Orta hopes to convince Sambi Lokonga to make the move in the coming weeks.