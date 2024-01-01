Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons

Sevilla eyeing Arsenal midfielder Lokonga

Sevilla eyeing Arsenal midfielder Lokonga
Sevilla eyeing Arsenal midfielder Lokonga
Sevilla eyeing Arsenal midfielder LokongaLaLiga
Spain could be the next destination for Albert Sambi Lokonga after an impressive loan spell at Luton Town.

The midfielder, who is contracted to Arsenal, is likely to leave permanently or on loan again.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sambi Lokonga is not in the plans of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, as they are likely to recruit a new midfielder in the summer.

Per Spanish outlet Vamos Mi Sevilla, talks are underway between the Gunners and Sevilla.

The Spanish side would very much prefer to get Lokonga on a season long loan deal.

However, he has a contract with Arsenal until 2026 and the Gunners hold all the cards, as they seek a permanent sale.

Mentions
Premier LeagueLokonga Albert SambiArsenalLutonSevillaLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi calm amid Arsenal rumours
Monaco midfielder Golovin talks up Arsenal ambitions
Girona aware of Arsenal plans for Dovbyk