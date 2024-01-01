Sevilla eyeing Arsenal midfielder Lokonga

Spain could be the next destination for Albert Sambi Lokonga after an impressive loan spell at Luton Town.

The midfielder, who is contracted to Arsenal, is likely to leave permanently or on loan again.

Sambi Lokonga is not in the plans of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, as they are likely to recruit a new midfielder in the summer.

Per Spanish outlet Vamos Mi Sevilla, talks are underway between the Gunners and Sevilla.

The Spanish side would very much prefer to get Lokonga on a season long loan deal.

However, he has a contract with Arsenal until 2026 and the Gunners hold all the cards, as they seek a permanent sale.