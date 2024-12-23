Several Premier League sides chase Bayern Munich star as January approaches

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Two English clubs are said to be are keeping tabs on Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane.

The German winger has a past in England, having starred for Manchester City earlier in his career.

The 28-year-old may now be looking for a new challenge, with his contract running out in June.

Per Sport, there is no agreement between Bayern and Sane at present, leading to interest from others.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham, and other English clubs may be circling.

Another team that is serious about Sane is Barcelona, as they want to increase their wide options.

