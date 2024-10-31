Tribal Football
Setford, Heaven thrilled with winning Arsenal debuts

Ansser Sadiq
Setford, Heaven thrilled with winning Arsenal debuts
Setford, Heaven thrilled with winning Arsenal debutsAction Plus
Arsenal youngsters Tommy Setford and Ayden Heaven were thrilled after making their senior debuts.

The duo were involved in a Carabao Cup win over Preston North End on Wednesday night.

Youngster Ethan Nwaneri scored one of the goals, showcasing the team’s commitment to bringing through youth.

On his debut, Setford stated: “Yeah, it is, it is. I came here three months ago and today I made my professional debut and my debut for The Arsenal, so it’s a special moment and I’m happy with the clean sheet.”

He added on getting a clean sheet: “Yeah, exactly, 100 per cent. We worked hard, we deserved the game and I think we deserved it as well, we were good in a lot of ways.”

Meanwhile, Heaven added: “Yeah, I’ve waited a long time. Today the day finally came, I’m just happy. I thank my teammates, my family and everyone that’s got me here, so yeah, I’m just really happy.”

