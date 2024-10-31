Tribal Football
Arteta amazed by Arsenal away support for Cup win at Preston
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was happy after his team’s win over Preston North End.

The Gunners were deserved 3-0 winners in the Carabao Cup fourth round clash.

As they move into the quarter finals, Arteta took the time to praise his away supporters.

“What a special goal for them (the supporters) because we had 6,000 people here,” he stated post-game. 

“It’s just incredible. Their commitment, their passion to come and support the team, it really made a difference so thank you so much to them.

"It’s very positive,” he added.

“Winning, into the quarter-finals, we had some really good moments, some fantastic goals, a really good mixture between senior players and very young players, some of them having their professional debut with us so overall, a really good night.”

