Arteta amazed by Arsenal away support for Cup win at Preston

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was happy after his team’s win over Preston North End.

The Gunners were deserved 3-0 winners in the Carabao Cup fourth round clash.

As they move into the quarter finals, Arteta took the time to praise his away supporters.

“What a special goal for them (the supporters) because we had 6,000 people here,” he stated post-game.

“It’s just incredible. Their commitment, their passion to come and support the team, it really made a difference so thank you so much to them.

"It’s very positive,” he added.

“Winning, into the quarter-finals, we had some really good moments, some fantastic goals, a really good mixture between senior players and very young players, some of them having their professional debut with us so overall, a really good night.”