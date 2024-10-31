Forest, Man Utd target Watret happy to focus on Ayr

Nottingham Forest target Dylan Watret has addressed speculation about his future this week.

The defender, who plays for Ayr United, has been hugely impressive so far this season.

The 18-year-old full-back is wanted by Forest, Arsenal, Manchester United, Aberdeen, and Hearts.

“I’ve been told about big clubs watching but I just try to ignore that and focus on my game,” he told the Daily Record.

“Whatever comes in the future is for then.

“I just play every game as it comes and don’t look too far ahead. I’ve been here since I was nine years old and it’s all I’ve ever known. The advice is always to take things a game at a time and don’t get too ahead of myself.”