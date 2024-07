Sessegnon training with Crystal Palace

Ryan Sessegnon is training with Crystal Palace.

The wing-back is a free agent after being released from his contract at Tottenham last week. Sessegnon had a year to run on his deal.

Sessegnon is now working at Palace, where manager Oliver Glasner is a fan.

The Austrian first noticed the left-back when he spent time on-loan at Hoffenheim.

Sessegnon endured an injury-plagued campaign last season and is now working his way to full fitness.