Crystal Palace move for free agent Sessegnon

Crystal Palace are moving for free agent Ryan Sessegnon.

The left-back was released by Tottenham a year before the end of his contract.

Sessegnon struggled with a hamstring complaint last season, restricting him to just seven minutes of on-field action.

The Sun says Palace are keen to keep Sessegnon in London.

The defender is expected to remain in England next season.