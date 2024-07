Spurs boss Postecoglou chasing Eze as surprise connection revealed

Tottenham are prioritising a deal Crystal Palace midfielder Ebere Eze.

The England international is a 'priority' target for Spurs, says Football.London.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is a huge fan of Eze and would welcome the chance to work with the Palace midfielder.

Interestingly, Postecoglou and Eze share the same agents.

Eze's deal with Palace carries a £60m buyout clause.