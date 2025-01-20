Sesko's agent reacts to Arsenal links: We must not forget...

Sesko's agent shuts down Arsenal links: We must not forget that he is only 21 years old

Red Bull Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has been linked with a winter move to Arsenal in recent weeks but his agent has now ruled out such a switch.

The player's agent, Elvis Basanovic spoke to Slovenian TV channel Arena Sport about the idea of a January loan - which he says was news to him as rumours continue to circulate about the striker’s future.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I think you should ask Mr. Arteta about that. But I think Sesko could suit many clubs because he has different football skills. He can play alone in attack, with two strikers, a little further back, he has height, speed, technical speed.

"We can see that our decision was correct, six months later he is already a better striker than he was last season,” Basanovic said.

“What he lacks is experience. We must not forget that he is only 21 years old, so we did not want him to go to the Premier League in the summer. There were concrete options, but we consciously decided to stay in the Bundesliga to give him time to progress and develop into a better striker."

When asked what kind of fee it would take for Leipzig to consider a January sale to the Gunners, Basanovic was blunt and stated that no price would be suitable for Leipzig.

"I don't think Leipzig would be satisfied with any compensation at the moment, Leipzig does not want to sell Benjamin Sesko because they really value him immensely."