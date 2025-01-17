Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
RB Leipzig striker Silva on West Ham radar
RB Leipzig striker Silva on West Ham radar
RB Leipzig striker Andre Silva could soon be heading to the Premier League.

The Portuguese forward is no longer first choice for the German club, behind Benjamin Sesko.As a result, The Mirror state that West Ham may be ready to offer him an escape.

The Hammers are considering a loan bid to add to their firepower for the rest of the season.

Manager Graham Potter wants more forwards, especially as they have struggled to score goals this term.

Michail Antonio is a long-term absentee due to a car crash, while Jarrod Bowen also out.

