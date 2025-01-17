Agent of Arsenal target Sesko: You should ask Mr Arteta...

RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko's agent has spoken out about his client’s future.

The Slovenian striker is a target for the likes of Arsenal in the Premier League.

However, Sesko is happy at the German club and does not want to move midseason.

Any transfer to a top team will have to wait until the summer transfer window.

His agent Elvis Basanovic told Slovenian TV channel Arena Sport: "I think you should ask Mr. Arteta (Arsenal manager) about that.

“But I think Sesko could suit many clubs because he has different football skills. He can play alone in attack, with two strikers, a little further back, he has height, speed, technical speed."

Basanovic explained: "Benjamin Sesko is really shining, I think this is a phase of development. I think we have already shown in the past that we are sticking to the development path, that we are not looking at current form.

"Our decision regarding the next step, the transfer, has never and will not stem from current form, but from who can offer Sesko the best platform for his development.

"We can see that our decision was correct, six months later he is already a better striker than he was last season. What he lacks is experience. We must not forget that he is only 21 years old, so we did not want him to go to the Premier League in the summer. There were concrete options, but we consciously decided to stay in the Bundesliga to give him time to progress and develop into a better striker."