Arsenal ponder immediate bid for RB Leipzig striker Sesko

Arsenal are weighing up a January move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

The Gunners have lost attacking pair Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka for potentially the remainder of the season.

The Sun says the Gunners are now considering an immediate move for Sesko.

Arsenal could splash out £70m to land the centre-forward or offer a loan-to-buy arrangement.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta said: "We have more necessity now because of what  happened in the last few weeks.

“We never just plan a window. We have a plan, we look at the squad, how we are going to evolve it, what we have in the academy, how we are going to change and adapt.

“Either we are really bad at planning or nobody could see we would have that many injuries.

“We have lost two massive players  in the front line and we need some  support there.”

