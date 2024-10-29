Senior Man Utd players questioned Ten Hag selections

Manchester United sacked coach Erik ten Had due to poor results, but he also faced dressing room issues.

Senior players in United's squad were said to have reservations about Ten Hag’s management choices.Per The Mail, there was no huge munity against the manager, given many of the players were his signings.

However, choices such as Marcus Rashford's role within the team and tactical decisions were confusing to players.

Why summer signing Manuel Ugarte did not get a consistent run in the team also baffled many.

Now the club has put Ruud van Nistelrooy in temporary charge until they find a replacement.