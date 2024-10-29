Tribal Football
Most Read
Xavi and son drop Man Utd hint
Trippier granted time away from Newcastle
Man Utd to pay huge sum to Ten Hag after dismissal
SACKED! Ten Hag axed as Man Utd manager after club’s worst start to Prem season

Senior Man Utd players questioned Ten Hag selections

Ansser Sadiq
Senior Man Utd players questioned Ten Hag selections
Senior Man Utd players questioned Ten Hag selectionsAction Plus
Manchester United sacked coach Erik ten Had due to poor results, but he also faced dressing room issues.

Senior players in United's squad were said to have reservations about Ten Hag’s management choices.Per The Mail, there was no huge munity against the manager, given many of the players were his signings.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, choices such as Marcus Rashford's role within the team and tactical decisions were confusing to players.

Why summer signing Manuel Ugarte did not get a consistent run in the team also baffled many.

Now the club has put Ruud van Nistelrooy in temporary charge until they find a replacement.

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester Unitedten Hag ErikFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Fernandes waves emotional goodbye to Ten Hag after Man Utd axe
Man Utd to pay huge sum to Ten Hag after dismissal
SACKED! Ten Hag axed as Man Utd manager after club’s worst start to Prem season