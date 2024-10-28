Fernandes waves emotional goodbye to Ten Hag after Man Utd axe

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has wished Erik ten Hag well on social media.

The Dutchman has lost his job at Old Trafford, as he was sacked as head coach on Monday morning.

United have pulled the plug on the Ten Hag experiment, announcing: "Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager. Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.

"We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future. Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited.”

Fernandes, who was made captain in place of Harry Maguire by Ten Hag, posted on social media: "Thanks for everything boss! I appreciate the trust and the moments we share together, I wish you all the best in the future.

"Even knowing the last period hasn’t been great from all of us I hope you fans can keep with you the good things the manager has done for our club!"