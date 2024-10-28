SACKED! Ten Hag axed as Man Utd manager after club’s worst start to Prem season

Erik ten Hag has been sacked by Manchester United just four months on from being handed a contract extension at Old Trafford.

United have won just three of their opening nine league games of the campaign with Ten Hag failing to impress United’s new club ownership.

Former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy will take interim charge with immediate effect as the side prepare to face Leicester City on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup.

The Dutchman slumped to a record-low 8th position in the Premier League last season but rescued his job by lifting the FA Cup at the end of the campaign leading him to be backed by the board over the summer.

United sit 14th in the league, just 4 positions away from the relegation zone and are 21st in the Europa League table after failing to win all 3 of their opening games in the competition.

Ten Hag’s side also scored just 8 goals in 9 Premier League matches which is the 3rd lowest in the league despite spending over £100m in the summer to improve the side.

United stated this afternoon: "We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future.

"Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited."