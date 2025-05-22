La Liga giants interested in shock move for Jamie Vardy

Jamie Vardy is reportedly being eyed by La Liga giants Valencia after he confirmed he will be leaving Leicester City at the end of the season.

Vardy, 38, will leave Leicester once his contract with the club expires at the end of the season as arguably their greatest ever player.

The striker has been a key figure for everything good that has happened at Leicester in recent years, leading them to a Premier League and FA Cup title since joining in 2012.

He was unable to prevent them from being relegated this season, however, and will now seek a new challenge.

According to the Sun, Vardy is a top target for Valencia with manager Carlos Corberan pushing the club to sign the veteran forward.

Corberan believes that Vardy is still capable of scoring goals and is keen to add his experience to his young squad.