Chillwell opens up on life after Chelsea and Palace: I’m hungry for more trophies

Chelsea loanee Ben Chilwell has spoken about what the future holds now his time at Crystal Palace is coming to an end.

The 28-year-old England international joined the Eagles on loan right at the very end of the winter transfer window and scored his first goal for the Eagles on Tuesday night in their 4-2 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Chillwell has made 11 appearances in total for the club and has helped them win their first every trophy after they beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

However, he will now return to his parent club Chelsea, where he has a contract until the summer of 2027. Speaking to talkSPORT, he opened up on what the future holds as he is likely to be offloaded during the summer transfer window.

“We’ll see, I couldn’t tell you at the moment,” the defender told talkSPORT about what the future holds. “Hopefully, a lot more football, more trophies. My body feels great. We’ll see.

“Since I was involved with Leicester, when they won the league, that’s the feeling that you never, never get used to, never get bored of. I’m hungry for more trophies. I’m 28 years old and I’ve still got a lot of good years ahead of me.”

Following the Eagles’ FA Cup win on Saturday, moods were high amongst the crowd against Wolves, which saw Chillwell bury a free kick in the second half. He revealed to the club website about how much he has loved his time with Palace in what is an emotional departure even if he has played so few games.

“I've loved it here. It’s such a good club. I knew and I'd heard from a few of the boys I knew here, and I spoke to Trev (Trevoh Chalobah) and he said what a great club it was.

“Coming here and from day one, all the boys, all the staff, the fans, the fans at Wembley. It's just been, yeah, I've loved it.

“Normally, when you don't play as much football as you want, you know, you're probably a bit more disappointed, but I've really enjoyed it.

“Even though I've not played as much football as I would have liked, I've really enjoyed coming in every day and just having a great time with the boys, just being around and trying to help the boys with my experience.