Semenyo agrees new deal with Bournemouth

Antoine Semenyo is ready to stay with Bournemouth.

The attacker has agreed terms over a new deal, says the Athletic.

Semenyo joined Bournemouth in January 2023 from Bristol City, signing a deal to 2027.

Last season the 24 year-old scored eight goals in 36 games.

It's suggested he has now accepted an improved deal to 2028 from management.