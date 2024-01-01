Bournemouth target Real Madrid fullback Fran Garcia

Tribal Football
Bournemouth are eyeing Real Madrid fullback Fran Garcia.

The Athletic says Cherries boss Andoni Iraola is a big admirer of the 24-year-old Spaniard, who is also said to have attracted interest from other Premier League clubs.

García is  tied to the Madrid club until 2027.

Last season was his first in Real Madrid's senior squad, after he had previously spent two years on loan at Rayo Vallecano.

Despite his meteoric rise with Rayo the Spain international was unable to make a major impression on the starting eleven of Real.

